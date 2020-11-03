USD/CAD bears catch a breather after refreshing weekly low, recedes to 1.3224, during the pre-European session. The quote marked the heaviest drop since July 15 the previous day as the US dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidates biggest losses in 3-½ month above 1.3200 - November 3, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breather ahead of three-week-old support line - November 2, 2020
- AUD/CAD Dec 2020 - November 2, 2020