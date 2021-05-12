The USD/CAD pair possesses mild gains in the early European session. The pair opened at the daily lows and recovered swiftly toward the session’s high at 1.2132. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD: Consolidates gains below 1.2120 ahead of US CPI data
The USD/CAD pair possesses mild gains in the early European session. The pair opened at the daily lows and recovered swiftly toward the session’s high at 1.2132. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD …