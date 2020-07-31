USD/CAD consolidates in a range above 1.3400 mark, Canadian GDP in focus

USD/CAD was seen consolidating the previous day’s strong intraday gains of over 100 pips. The USD remained depressed amid growth concerns, fiscal impasse, declining US bond yields. A modest uptick in …
