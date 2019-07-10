Tempered Fed rate cut expectations/surging US bond yields underpinned the USD. Loonie benefits from a strong pickup in Oil prices and kept a lid on any strong gains. The focus remains on Powell’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidates in a range, awaits Wednesday’s key events - July 10, 2019
- USD/CAD Braces Itself For Volatility Ahead Of Powell and BoC [Video] - July 10, 2019
- USD/CAD Currency Volatility: Canadian Dollar Eyes BOC Rate Review - July 10, 2019