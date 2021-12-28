USD/CAD grinds lower, close to one-week bottom amid inactive markets. Oil consolidates the biggest daily gains in three weeks as markets await fresh clues. US T-bond yields pause the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidates losses around weekly low under 1.2800 as oil eases from monthly peak - December 27, 2021
- CDPQ invests $100 million CAD in AppDirect channel partner program - December 27, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher As WTI Oil Gets Back Above $75 - December 27, 2021