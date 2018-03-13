USD/CAD consolidates overnight recovery gains, US CPI awaited

• An uptick in the US bond yields underpins the USD demand. • Subdued oil prices weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie. • Momentum lacks conviction ahead of US inflation figures. The USD/CAD pair built on the overnight steady climb from the 1.2800 …
