USD/CAD holds the lower ground, with 1.2600 at risk once again. BOC revised up its economic forecasts, WTI retests the $65 mark. Focus on US weekly jobless claims, BOC Schembri’s and President Biden’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD consolidates the downside around 1.2600 amid a pause in WTI rally - March 11, 2021
- CryptoStar Corp. Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors - March 11, 2021
- Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors Canadian Stock Exchange:BCFN.CN - March 10, 2021