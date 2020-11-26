USD/CAD consolidates losses at 1.3000 area. The Canadian dollar edges down with oil prices pulling back from eight-month highs. The pair remains at a short distance of two-year lows at 1.2930. The US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidating around 1.3000 with bulls capped at 1.3030 - November 26, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Little Changed Against U.S. Dollar - November 26, 2020
- Cheap oil, more exports may keep India’s CAD low - November 26, 2020