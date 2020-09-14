USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Monday. US Dollar Index dropped below 93.00 as Wall Street rallies. WTI pared early losses and turned flat above $37 in early American session. The USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in tight range below 1.3200 - September 14, 2020
- The Mobile Workstation: Purpose-Built for Today’s CAD Professional - September 14, 2020
- USD/CAD to rise as Canadian economic and political outlook becomes cloudier – HSBC - September 14, 2020