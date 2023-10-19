The USD/CAD initially pulled back a bit during the early trading session on Wednesday, only to turn around and show strength near the 1.36 level. The 1.36 level is an area that a lot of people will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Continues to Pressure the Canadian Dollar - October 19, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares Edge MSCI Mv EAFE ETF CAD Hgd flat on Monday (XML) - October 19, 2023
- USD/CAD: A sustainable decline looks like a 2024 story – ING - October 19, 2023