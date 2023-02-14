USD/CAD remains sidelined around one-week low, pauses two-day losing streak. US Dollar stays depressed while tracking a pullback in the Treasury bond yields. WTI defends previous day’s U-turn from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD copies Oil’s inaction above 1.3300 as US inflation data loom - February 13, 2023
- USD/CAD: Pair Trades Flat as Investors Weigh BoC, Fed Path - February 13, 2023
- Closing Bell: RBC US Banks Yield CAD Hgd Index ETF up on Monday (RUBH) - February 13, 2023