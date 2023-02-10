USD/CAD pauses two-day uptrend but remains sidelined amid cautious markets. Oil price struggles amid recession woes, softer US Dollar. Canada employment data will be crucial after BoC’s Macklem teased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD copies Oil’s inaction near mid-1.3400s, Canada employment, early signals for US inflation eyed - February 9, 2023
- Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Size 2023 : Expected To Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2029 - February 9, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Horizontal resistance near 1.3450 is key - February 9, 2023