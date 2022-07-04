USD/CAD corrects to near 1.2850 on subdued DXY, oil steadies

The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a mild correction to near 1.2850 after facing barricades below 1.2900 in the New York session. The asset has remained in the grip of bears from Friday after failing to …
