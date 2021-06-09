Commodity prices rose again in the latter half of May, so the Canadian dollar was bought and the USD/CAD pair moved in a range between 1.20 and 1.21. In June, the USD/CAD pair is expected to move in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD could slide below 1.20 this month – Mizuho
Commodity prices rose again in the latter half of May, so the Canadian dollar was bought and the USD/CAD pair moved in a range between 1.20 and 1.21. In June, the USD/CAD pair is expected to move in a …