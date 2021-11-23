USD/CAD crosses 1.2700 to refresh seven-week top on softer oil, stronger yields

USD/CAD picks up bids during three-day uptrend to poke October’s high. Oil fades bounce off the previous month’s low amid supply concerns. DXY tracks firmer Treasury yields to grind higher around …
