Although currency bears pushed the greenback lower against its Canadian counterpart earlier today, the medium-term support line based on September and October lows continues to keep declines in check. What does it mean for USD/CAD? Earlier today, EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Currency Bears Vs. Suport Line - November 21, 2017
- USD/CAD Tightrope Act at Risk - November 21, 2017
- NRG Metals : Completes Agreements with Chemphys for Strategic Alliance raises a total of CAD$1,215,000 by Private Placement - November 21, 2017