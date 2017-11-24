USD/CAD is now facing 1.2666 support. A breakdown below this level could signal resumption of the downtrend from 1.2916, then next target would be at 1.2600, followed by 1.2433. Near-term resistance is at 1.2790, only break above this level could trigger …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Analysis – Friday, November 24 - November 24, 2017
- USD/CAD: Canadian Retail Sales - November 24, 2017
- USD/CAD bounces from support after weak retail sales report. What’s next - November 23, 2017