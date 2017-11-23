USD/CAD Daily Analysis – Thursday, November 23

USD/CAD broke below the rising trend line on the 4-hour chart, indicating that the upside movement from 1.2666 had completed at 1.2836 already. Further decline to test 1.2666 support could be expected. A breakdown below this level will confirm that the …
