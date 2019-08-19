On the weekly chart, the USD/CAD pair was heading upwards, targeting the center line of the Bollinger Bands. Today, traders can take a back seat as the economic calendar lacks significant USD-specific …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – 1.3344 Fibo Level Acting as a Critical Resistance - August 19, 2019
- USD/CAD slips to multi-day lows, around mid-1.3200s - August 19, 2019
- Insights Into the World Precision Parts Market (2019-2024): Open Architectures & Rising Subscription-based CAD Software are Key Emerging Trends - August 19, 2019