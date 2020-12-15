USD/CAD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.2775 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Today, the U.S. Dollar Index made an attempt to settle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At 1.2775 - December 15, 2020
- Canada Contributes CAD 65 million to Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response - December 14, 2020
- Building Design Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Bentley Systems, RISA Tech, ETABS, CAD-PRO - December 14, 2020