USD/CAD Video 02.12.20. Canadian Dollar Attempts To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar. USD/CAD continues its attempts to settle below the support at 1.2930 whil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Support At 1.2930 - December 2, 2020
- USD/CAD hits fresh multi-year lows at 1.2910 amid wave of US dollar weakness - December 2, 2020
- USD/CAD bounces back to1.2950 as WTI slips lower - December 2, 2020