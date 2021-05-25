USD/CAD did not manage to settle below the support at 1.2040 and moved back towards the resistance at 1.2065 while the U.S. dollar remained under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground Against U.S. Dollar
USD/CAD did not manage to settle below the support at 1.2040 and moved back towards the resistance at 1.2065 while the U.S. dollar remained under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S …