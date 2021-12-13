U.S. Dollar Moves Higher Against Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD is currently trying to settle back above the resistance at 1.2800 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground At The Start Of The Week - December 13, 2021
- USD/CAD breaches 1.2800, eyes November highs at 1.2850 as risk appetite deteriorates, USD strengthens pre-Fed - December 13, 2021
- USD/CAD to extend its advance towards the 1.28 area – Scotiabank - December 13, 2021