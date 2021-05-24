USD/CAD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.2080 while the U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Stuck In A Tight Range
USD/CAD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.2080 while the U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your …