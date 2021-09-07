USD/CAD is currently trying to settle back above the resistance at 1.2625 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to get …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Under Significant Pressure - September 7, 2021
- CAD 23 Million French Provincial Chateau Finds A Fit In Upscale Toronto Enclave - September 7, 2021
- CAD underperforming ahead of quiet BoC meeting - September 7, 2021