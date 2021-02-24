USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher On Strong Oil

U.S. Dollar Is Losing Ground Against Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.2525 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad bas …
