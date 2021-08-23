USD/CAD is currently moving towards the support level at 1.2650 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the support level at 93.10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Rallies As Oil Rebounds - August 23, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Gains as U.S. Dollar Retreats; Volatility Will Dominate - August 23, 2021
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2700 on strong oil rebound, USD weakness - August 23, 2021