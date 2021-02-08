USD/CAD is currently trying to settle below the 20 EMA at 1.2770 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently made an attempt to settle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Tries To Move Higher At The Start Of The Week - February 8, 2021
- USD/CAD steadies around 1.2750 following a modest decline - February 8, 2021
- Ledn raises $3.4 million CAD to accelerate the growth of its Bitcoin-backed lending platform - February 8, 2021