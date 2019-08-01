After a 0.66% magnificent growth in the price actions last night, reaching 1.3124 mark, the USD/CAD pair kept a hold on the accumulated gains today. Notably, the pair was attempting to make an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Cup-and-Handle Pattern might soon Drag Down the Pair
After a 0.66% magnificent growth in the price actions last night, reaching 1.3124 mark, the USD/CAD pair kept a hold on the accumulated gains today. Notably, the pair was attempting to make an …