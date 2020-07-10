USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Oil Price Rebound Supports Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD tried to settle above the resistance at the 20 EMA at 1.3590 but reversed course after the U.S. dollar started to show weakness against the broad basket of currencies while oil rebounded …
