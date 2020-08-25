USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3235 Stays Strong

USD/CAD continues its attempts to settle above 1.3200 as the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies while WTI oil tries to settle above the $43 level. The U.S. Dollar Index …
