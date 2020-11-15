USD/CAD Video 13.11.20. Canadian Dollar Continues To Lose Ground Against U.S. Dollar Ahead Of The Weekend. USD/CAD continues to move higher in continuation of its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At The 50 EMA In Sight - November 15, 2020
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil’s the thing, but it’s not everything - November 15, 2020
- USD/CAD pulls away from weekly highs, stays above 1.3100 - November 15, 2020