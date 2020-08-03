USD/CAD tested the nearest resistance at the 20 EMA at 1.3450 but failed to gain upside momentum and pulled back. USD/CAD tried to gain more upside momentum but faced resistance at the 20 EMA at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Strong Oil Limits U.S. Dollar Upside - August 3, 2020
- USD/CAD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.3430 on oil weakness, USD recovery - August 3, 2020
- USD/CAD: Bulls eye 1.3500 amid US dollar bounce, technical breakout - August 3, 2020