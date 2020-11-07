USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.3000 In Sight

USD/CAD Video 06.11.20. Canadian Dollar Continues To Gain Ground Against U.S. Dollar. USD/CAD is currently trying to get to the test of the support level at 1.3000 …
