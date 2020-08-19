USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.3135 In Sight

USD/CAD is mostly flat as the U.S. dollar gains ground against a broad basket of currencies while WTI oil continues its attempts to settle above $42.50 and gain more upside momentum. U.S. Dollar Index …
