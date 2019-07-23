In the last North American session, the Loonie pair had soared from 1.3045 bottom mark, straight to 1.3129 level. Today, the USD/CAD pair continued to keep the tempo high, reaching 1.3138 level. Last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Symmetric Triangle in Play for DXY above 97.30
In the last North American session, the Loonie pair had soared from 1.3045 bottom mark, straight to 1.3129 level. Today, the USD/CAD pair continued to keep the tempo high, reaching 1.3138 level. Last …