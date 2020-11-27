USD/CAD is currently testing the support at 1.2985 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is currently testing the support at the yearly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.2985 - November 27, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Demand for Month-End - November 27, 2020
- USD/CAD: Rangebound until latter part of 2021 – CIBC - November 27, 2020