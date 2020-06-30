USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of The 20 EMA At 1.3620

USD/CAD failed to settle above the 50 EMA at 1.3710 and declined towards the 20 EMA at 1.3620. USD/CAD found itself under pressure as the U.S. dollar lost ground against a borad basket of currencies …
