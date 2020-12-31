U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat Against Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD made an attempt to settle below the support at 1.2720 but rebounded closer to 1.2750 as the U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Attempts To Rebound At The End Of The Year - December 31, 2020
- USD/CAD: Loonie to start 2021 on a strong commodity note, fade as the US economy recovers - December 31, 2020
- USD/CAD bounces off two-week lows, turns flat around mid-1.2700s - December 31, 2020