Loonie continues to stay on recovery mode hovering near its weekly high level. The pair kicked off the day near 1.3439 levels, continuing last day’s uptrend. The sudden fall in the crude prices has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Daily Price Forecast – Loonie Skyrocketing to Weekly Top Levels Amid 1.67% Drop in Oil Prices
Loonie continues to stay on recovery mode hovering near its weekly high level. The pair kicked off the day near 1.3439 levels, continuing last day’s uptrend. The sudden fall in the crude prices has …