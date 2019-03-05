The USDCAD pair has been trading positive since the trading session started for the week. While risk appetite remains high in the global market on Sino-U.S. trade optimism and major global currencies …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Price Forecast – USD/CAD Consolidated Near Multi Week Highs - March 5, 2019
- USD/CAD – Greenback pushes Canadian dollar above 1.33 - March 5, 2019
- Emovi raises $15 million CAD Series C led by TVM Capital Life Science - March 5, 2019