USDCAD pair traded in a tight range yesterday as both Canada and United States markets were closed owing to the celebration of the national holiday. This resulted in price action being limited within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Price Forecast – USD/CAD Continues Range Bound Action Amid Lack of Macro Data Updates - February 19, 2019
- USD/CAD retreats from daily highs, stays in green above 1.3250 - February 19, 2019
- Alleged iPad Mini 5 CAD Shows No External Design Changes Except Relocated Mic - February 19, 2019