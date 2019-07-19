USDCAD experienced an uneventful week, moving sideways between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and its new ten-month low of 1.3015. In Ichimoku indicators, the red Tenkan-sen is flattening well …
USD/CAD death cross points to more bearish breakouts
