The USD/CAD pair is likely to turn sideways after a perpendicular downside move from near 1.2900 in the Asian session. The downside pressure will remain favored and the asset may drag further towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD declines towards 1.2850 as DXY turns fragile ahead of US ISM Services PMI - August 3, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rejects fortnight-old bearish channel as bulls approach 1.2900 - August 2, 2022
- Fixing India’s CAD - August 2, 2022