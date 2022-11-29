USD/CAD is declining towards 1.3400 amid a sheer recovery in oil prices. The risk-off impulse has faded after china announces economic stimulus to offset the Covid-inspired volatility. Apart from Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD declines towards 1.3400 as oil strengthens, US/Canada GDP eyed - November 29, 2022
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Hedged Unit down on Monday (TECH) - November 28, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Gravestone Doji, overbought RSI highlights 1.3440 support confluence - November 28, 2022