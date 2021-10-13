The USD/CAD pair edges higher in the middle of the week. The pair remains stuck in a narrow trade band of 1.2440 and 1.2500 for the past three-session. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD defends 1.2450 ahead of US Inflation, FOMC minutes - October 12, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Gains More Traction - October 12, 2021
- USD/CAD hovers around 1.2450 despite broad US dollar strength across the board - October 12, 2021