In light of recent price action, we have revised our short term forecasts lower to reflect a move back to 1.33 in the coming weeks, and then a return to the 1.35 magnet on a three-month basis but this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Demagnetizing of the 1.35 handle to prove to be a short-lived phenomenon – Rabobank - June 30, 2023
- Ultrahigh-resolution photon-counting CT noninvasively detects CAD in high-risk population - June 30, 2023
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 6.875 SB NT A 78 declares CAD 0.3226 dividend - June 30, 2023