USD/CAD dips under 1.2800 as sharp reversal from Wednesday’s post-Fed high continues

USD/CAD has dipped below 1.2800 in recent trade and is now more than 1.2% lower from Wednesday’s peaks. The dollar is weaker and markets risk-on after the final Fed meeting of the year, helping the …
