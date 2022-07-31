The USD/CAD pair is getting bids around the psychological support of 1.2800 in the early Tokyo session. The asset defended the monthly support of 1.2788 on Friday and is displaying downside exhaustion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD displays a rebound at around 1.2800 ahead of US ISM data - July 31, 2022
- USD/CAD Forecast: US, Canada Employment Reports in Focus - July 31, 2022
- Ukraine Will Receive Additional CAD 450 Million - July 30, 2022