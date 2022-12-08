The USD/CAD pair continues with its struggle to make it through the 1.3700 mark and attracts aggressive selling on Thursday. The sharp intraday decline drags spot prices below the 1.3600 round figure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD dives to fresh daily low, below 1.3600 mark amid solid recovery in oil prices - December 8, 2022
- USD/CAD yawns after BoC surprise - December 8, 2022
- CAD CAM Software Market Analysis Highlighting Opportunities and Development Status During 2023-2026 - December 8, 2022